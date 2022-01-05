AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Michael “Joey” LaGamba, 58, of Austintown, peacefully passed away in his sleep from natural causes early Sunday morning, January 2, 2022.

Joey will always be remembered for his sense of humor, kindness and friendly personality.

He was born January 24, 1963 in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Theresa (Isoldi) LaGamba and was a lifelong area resident.

Joey was a 1981 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

He was a member of the Teamsters Local 377. He was employed with Tamarkin Company in the warehouse and as a semi-truck driver.

Joey had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed listening to 70’s music, especially Ray Charles and The Beatles, watching and playing Jeopardy, was an avid college sports fan, BBQing on his grill and loved to play golf.

He leaves behind to hold onto his memories his wife of over 24 years, the former Cora Duncan, whom he married April 16, 1997; three children, Jordan LaGamba of Austintown, Giavanna LaGamba of New York City, New York and Ava LaGamba of Austintown; his mother, Theresa LaGamba; his siblings, JoAnn LaGamba and Karen DeLisio, both of Austintown, Rev. Anthony (Renee) LaGamba of Louisiana, Elizabeth (Ken) Roaden of Dayton and Terese (Brian) Richey of Boardman and his beloved cat, Needle, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Joey was preceded in death by his father, Joseph LaGamba.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday morning, January 8, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:55 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, where memorial services will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Tony LaGamba as officiant.

Due to the continuing pandemic, the family requests all those attending calling hours or the funeral service are to wear masks or facial coverings and to respect social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions may be made to help defray funeral expenses in Joe’s name to Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.