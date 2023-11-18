YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. “Joe” Doumont, 82, of Youngstown, passed away on Wednesday evening, November 8, 2023, at Windsor House at St. Mary’s in Columbiana.

He was born on September 9, 1941, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph E. and Ann (Porosky) Doumont and was a lifelong area resident.

Joe was a 1959 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and went on to attend Youngstown State University.

Joe was devoted to his wife, Nancy and cherished the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. His grandchildren were the light of his world. Joe will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Joe will always be remembered by his wife of 32 years, Nancy (Russo) Doumont of Youngstown; children, Joseph (Lisa) Doumont of Winchester, Virginia, Susan (Jeff) Wilson of Boardman and Sherry (Mark) Pratt of North Jackson; stepchildren, Antonette (Dave) Ruggles of Salem, Tracey (Ed) Marshall of Boardman, Anthony (Mary) DeVecchio and Christina (Rich) Osmon of Lowellville; seven beloved grandchildren; 13 beloved grandchildren; 13 beloved great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann (Bill) Schaper and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Doumont and stepson, Robert Devecchio.

Per Joe’s wishes, a caring cremation took place with no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

