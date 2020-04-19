Joseph J. Hanna, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. “Joe” Hanna, 76, of Youngstown, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020, after a courageous 3-week battle with the coronavirus.

Joe will always be remembered by his family and friends for his larger-than-life presence, generosity and smile.

He was born November 13, 1943 in Youngstown, the son of Henry and Elizabeth (Koury) Hanna and was a lifelong area resident.

Joe was a 1961 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and then earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics from Youngstown College.

He had a long career as a computer programmer analyst, retiring in March of 2009 from Computer Sciences Corporation.

Joe was an active member and volunteer of St. Maron Church for all of his life. He was also a member of the Knights of St. Maron and the St. Tobias Society.

He was a proud United States Army Veteran, earning the rank of Spec-5. He served stateside, working at the Pentagon and he received an Honorable Discharge on January 1, 1973.

Joe had many passions throughout his life. He was an avid sports fan who especially enjoyed golfing, playing basketball and watching YSU basketball and Cardinal Mooney football. But his greatest passion was spending time with his family, whether at home, at Mill Creek Park or the Canfield Fair, or on one of their many family vacations.

Joe leaves behind to hold onto his memories his wife of over 31 years, the former Nancy Popovich, whom he married June 18, 1988; his beloved daughters, Theresa (David) Dirisamer of Columbus and Elizabeth Hanna of Youngstown; two brothers, Henry (Janice) Hanna of Michigan and Victor (Lynn) Hanna of Athens; two sisters, Sara (Anthony) Rochon of Florida and Maurina “Nina” Hanna of Boardman and his father and mother-in-law, Ray and Phyllis Popovich of Youngstown, along with many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law and friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a private Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown with Father Tony Massad officiating.

The family is asking all those who wish to show their support to gather in the church parking lot and remain in their vehicles to have a “drive-in-funeral.” Those gathered can watch a livestream of Joe’s funeral service on their smart devices on the St. Maron Church Facebook Page, at www.facebook.com/stmaronyoungstown.

Following the service, a vehicle procession will pass by the family to give condolences from a safe distance.

A private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family intends to celebrate Joe’s life with family and friends at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Fourth Floor Medical Intensive Care Unit at St. Elizabeth’s Belmont for their tremendous efforts in caring for Joe.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com. to sign the guest book and send condolences to Joe’s family.

