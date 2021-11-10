Joseph Frank Marshall, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Frank “Joe” Marshall, Jr., 68, of Columbus, formerly of Youngstown, passed away early Tuesday morning, November 2, 2021.

He was born August 27, 1953 in Youngstown the son of Joseph Frank, Sr. and Agatha (Innocenzi) Marshall.

Joe graduated from Chaney High School and then earned his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University in criminal justice where he also was taking pre-law courses.

Joe worked for US Steel at the Ohio Works for ten years. The song “Youngstown” that was written and sung by Bruce Springsteen was based off a book “Journey To Nowhere” which featured Joe ,Sr. and Joe, Jr. in it about the lives of steelworkers after the mills closed. Joe then became a correctional officer and retired after 35 years of service. Following retirement Joe needed to keep busy so he then was employed as a boiler operator for London Correctional Facility.

He was a member of Faith Worship Center in Columbus.

He was a former volunteer for Animal Rescues of Ohio because of his love for animals. Joe was an avid sports fan and loved rooting on his favorite teams the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and sister.

Joe leaves behind to hold onto his memories his two sons, Joseph Peter Marshall and Andrew Frank Marshall, both of Girard; a granddaughter, Jaydin Page Marshall; his sister, Ellen Marshall-Cassata of Mineral Ridge; a nephew, Joseph Frank (Francesca) Cassata; two aunts, Irene Innocenzi-Pacella and Teresa Innocenzi and his beloved dogs, Raider and Marley and his cats Andy and Smokey along with many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Joseph on Monday, November 15, 2021 from 5:00 – 5:50 p.m. at Christian Assembly Church, 5050 South Avenue, Boardman with a funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Jerry Hunt.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Joseph’s name to The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project, 384 Collar Price Road SE, Brookfield Township, OH 44403.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Joseph’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph Frank Marshall, Jr., please visit our floral store.