LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Clair “Joe” Fay, 83 of Lowellville, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Joseph was born on October 3, 1939 in Washington, Pennsylvania, the son of Joseph and Dorothy (Simms) Fay and grew up in the Youngstown area.

Upon graduating in 1957 from Woodrow Wilson High School, Joe enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he earned the rank of lance corporal. He served during peacetime and his occupation was administrative assistant to the commanding officer on base. Following his Honorable Discharge on April 15, 1959, Joe returned to Youngstown and graduated from Youngstown State University with his Bachelor of Business Administration Degree.

Joe had an extensive career as a salesman with Firestone Tire Company which took him throughout the United States and all over the world.

Joe was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows-St. Matthias Church.

He enjoyed collecting art, listening to music and was a die-hard 49ers fan.

He is survived by many close friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Daniel “Danny” Marshall Fay.

In keeping with Joe’s wishes there will be no services at this time and a caring cremation will take place.

Joe will be laid to rest with military honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.

