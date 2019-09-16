Joseph Arthur Amendol, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Arthur Amendol, 49, of Austintown, passed away early Sunday morning, September 15, with his loving family by his side after a courageous battle with liver disease.

Joe will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his big heart, the way he could light up a room with his presence, and his sense of humor.

He was born January 18, 1970, in Youngstown, the son of Arthur and Thelma (Stein) Amendol and was a lifelong area resident.

Joe was a 1988 graduate of Canfield High School and then attended Youngstown State University.

He was employed at General Motors Lordstown Plant for over 24 years where he served in many positions.

Joe was a member of St. Christine Church, the UAW Local 1112, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3298 of Austintown and the Youngstown Dart Association where he participated on a dart team in many leagues. He was also so proud of his daughters and loved coaching their soccer teams with Austintown Junior Soccer League.

Joe had many passions throughout his life and he lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed playing bocce, making wine with his father and brother, socializing with all of his friends, playing in the golf league at Knoll Run, riding his four-wheeler and cheering on his favorite sports teams; Notre Dame and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joe leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his beloved two daughters, Ashley Amendol and Makinna Amendol both of Austintown; his fiancée, Nora Ranalli of Austintown; two sisters, Karen (Bill) Johnson of Canfield and Tina Ammendolia of Columbus; a brother, Tom Amendol of Columbus and his beloved pet dog, GiGi; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Stephen Amendol.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown.

There will be a prayer service held on Thursday, September 19 at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home and a Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, with Father Simon Mino officiating.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Joe’s family.

