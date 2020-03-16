John P. Stabile, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Stabile, 89, of Boardman, passed away Saturday evening, March 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

John will always be remembered and loved for his honesty, strong work ethic and sense of humor along with being a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He was born May 12, 1930 in Niles, the son of Louis and Rose (Zaccone) Stabile and was a lifelong area resident.

John attended Niles Schools and had a long career as a sheet metal worker for over 64 years retiring in 1991. He was employed with many local contractors through his Union Local # 33 and was extremely instrumental in starting the Sheet Metal Pension Program which he held the position of Pension Trustee Co-Chair for 27 years.

John was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church.

He was also a member of the ARCO Club, the Youngstown Morra League and Salem Hills Country Club where he made a hole-in-one.

John had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed gardening, dancing with his wife and golfing but he especially loved spending time with his family. John also was a proud little league baseball coach.

John leaves behind to hold onto his memories, his wife of over 44 years, the former Mary DeLaurentis, whom he married October 11, 1975; his three children, Wendy (Gary) Gongaware of Canfield, Kathy (Harry) Salapata of Niles and Louis (Karen) Stabile of Dublin; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and a sister, Rose Labate of Youngstown along with many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, the former Helen Pitcairn; a son, Paul Stabile; three brothers, Leroy, Joseph and Sam Stabile and three sisters, Cora Liberator, Delphine Slanina and Neva Basista.

John’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. They will be planning in the future to have a celebration of John’s life at a later date which all will be welcome to attend and another obituary notice be published for advance notice.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, Boardman with Father Gerald DeLucia officiating.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of John’s family, they would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Santuccio Riccardi, and the entire staff of Hospice of The Valley and Hospice House for all the care and compassion shown to them and John throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in John’s name to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

