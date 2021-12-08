YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Keshock, 86 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 6, 202, after a brief illness.

John was born December 23, 1934 in Campbell, Ohio to the late John and Mary (Zackesse) Keshock.

He married the love of his life, Mary Ann Murar, on April 21, 1956. She preceded him in death on September 9, 1996.

John retired from Republic Steel.

He was known for always wearing his “pancake” hat, talking with “the guys” at RIPS and Tangiers, going to casinos and playing his numbers.

He is survived by his sons, Richard (Linda) Keshock and Mark (Joan) Keshock and his daughter, Janine (Laura) Keshock. John had four grandchildren, Mitchell (Samantha) Keshock, Mason Keshock, Marissa Keshock and Nicholas Keshock and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Betty Bienko, Florence Leonelli and Albert Keshock.



Besides his parents and his beloved wife, John was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Keshock and sisters, Katherine Delasandro, Helen Rinko and Dorothy Jenkins.



Per John’s request, there will be no calling hours held.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Rossi Santucci Funeral Home of Boardman, 4221 Market Street.

