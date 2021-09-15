John J. Roman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Roman, 94, of Warren, passed away on Monday afternoon, September 13, 2021 with his loving family by his side.

John will always be remembered for his smile, kindness, generosity and friendly personality.

He was born July 2, 1927 in Hubbard, the son of John and Pauline (Dragiu) Roman and was a lifelong area resident.

John graduated from Hubbard High School and then continued his education at Youngstown State University earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

John loved his country and was extremely patriotic. He was a proud Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Navy where he was stationed on the U.S.S. Jack W. Wilke. John was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal prior to being Honorably Discharged on January 25, 1954.

John had a long and prosperous career in the accounting field and prior to his retirement in 1989 worked for 13 years with Browning – Ferris Industries as their District Accountant.

John was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and its Vestibule Men’s Club.

John attended the monthly veteran’s luncheons at Holy Trinity Romanian Orthodox Church, volunteered for many years with Junior Achievement and served as past treasurer of Logan Swim Club and past treasurer for Liberty Schools.

John had many passions throughout this life. In later years John enjoyed watching Fox News and meeting his group of friends at McDonald’s for their morning coffee and to discuss politics. He also enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes and YSU football games, spending time with his family and had a true passion for dancing.

His wife the former Leatrice “Lee” Fortunato whom he married in 1951 passed away on August 10, 1988.

He leaves behind to hold onto his memories his daughter, Caryn Lee Roman of Worthington; his companion of many years, Betty Diurba of Warren; two nieces whom he help raise and treated as his daughters, Lois (Douglas) John and Marianne Albers and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends along with Olivia Kiepper who had a special place in his heart as a family member.

Besides his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by four sisters, his twin, Annie Williams, Elizabeth Reeher, Pauline Biris and Minerva Jorza.

Family and friends may pay their respects to John on Friday evening, September 17, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren.

Everyone is asked to meet on Saturday morning, September 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. for John’s Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as officiant.

Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the John’s family.