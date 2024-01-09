BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Latronica, 76 of Boardman, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, January 6, 2024 after a long illness.

John was born October 7, 1947, in Youngstown, the son of John J., Sr. and Elvira (Tavaolario) Latronica and was a lifelong area resident.

John graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and then attended Youngstown College.

He also proudly served in the United States Army and was inducted in July of 1967 and earned the rank of E-4. He was awarded the following decorations for his service to our country; the Good Conduct Medal, the Sharpshooter Rifleman Badge and the National Defense Service Medal. John received his Honorable Discharge on June 30, 1969.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica.

He enjoyed golfing, socializing with his family and friends and was a huge sports enthusiast.

John leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his beloved wife of over 51 years, the former Dolores Yavorsky, whom he married February 14, 1972; his son, John M. (fiancée, Marie) Latronica of Boardman; a sister-in-law, Catherine Yavorsky of California, along with nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, January 11, 2024 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a prayer service held on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 9:20 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as celebrant.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

John’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to the entire staff of the Cleveland Clinic and Hospice House for all the compassion and care shown to them and to John throughout this difficult time.

