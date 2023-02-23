LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Gerald Ference, 74 of Lowellville, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023.

John was born on March 31, 1948 in Youngstown, the son of John and Katherine (Omahon) Ference and was a lifelong area resident.

John was a 1967 graduate of East High School and then furthered his education by attending Youngstown State University.

He was also a proud United States Army Veteran and earned the rank of Specialist E-4. John served for two years overseas in Germany and received the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the Sharpshooter M-14 Badge.

John began his employment career by working at Ference Brothers Auto Wrecking, followed by being a crane-man for over ten years within the steel industry and then was a fireman with the B & O Railroad.

His wife of over 36 years, the former Lois Kukura, whom he married in 1977, passed away in 2013.

He is survived by his son, John Ference; a brother, William Ference and close friend, John J. Meenachan, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, John, was a preceded in death by a brother, Robert Ference.

Per John wishes there will be no services at this time.

John will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to John’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Gerald Ference, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 24 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.