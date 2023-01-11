YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Edward Catheline, 85, of Youngstown, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

John was born in Youngstown, on March 26, 1937, the son of John J. and Lillian Catheline and was a lifelong area resident.

John was a 1955 graduate of South High School and then went on to attend Youngstown State University.

He joined the US Air Force Reserves and was a proud member of the Alpha Phi Delta Fraternity Alumni.

He married Carole R Adams on October 1, 1960, and a few years later settled in Cornersburg (Youngstown).

He was a 55-year member of St Christine’s Parish and active participant of it’s Holy Name Society. He volunteered for many of their fundraisers and especially enjoyed helping at the annual Lenten fish fry dinners. He was also a long-standing member of the ARCO club and very proud of his Italian heritage displayed well as he greeted many friends and family at the local Italian Fests. He had a strong work ethic and wasn’t afraid to try anything but also knew how to have fun especially on the weekends where he listened to Sunday music, sports, and spent time with his children.

Working for five years in the engineering department for the city of Youngstown, he then joined the “Power & Fuel” Department at U.S Steel where he worked until it’s closing in 1980. Not wanting to leave many friends and family and his Youngstown home, John and his wife Carole opened an independent retail tire store- Johnny’s Tire Service. Over the next 30 years until his retirement in 2010, he was very happy serving his customers who also became his friends.

Recently celebrating 62 years of marriage, John will be greatly missed by his wife Carole, two daughters, Laura Lynn Courtwright (Ray) of Salem, Julienne Lobello (Joseph) of Wadsworth, son Michael John Catheline (Christina) of Canfield, eight grandchildren Jessica Henkel (Jesse), Thomas John Lindquist (Kate), Alaina Courtwright, Vincent, Dominic and Annalisa Lobello, Rocco and Angelina Catheline, four step grandchildren, two great-grandsons and six great step grandchildren, his brother Tom (Candace) Catheline Warren and many more family and friends.

A special thank you goes out to his sister-in-law Stephanie and her husband Sam Costello who were always there to help when needed.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 10:00 -11:50 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00 p.m. all held at St. Christine Roman Catholic Church, 3165 S Schenley Ave, Youngstown with Father John Jerek as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions go to St. Christine’s Roman Catholic Church, 3165 S Schenley Ave, Youngstown, OH 44511.

