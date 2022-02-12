YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. “Jack” Soriano, 66, of Youngstown, passed away on Thursday morning, February 3, 2022.

John was born February 17, 1955 in Youngstown, the son of Jack and Laverne (Cervello) Soriano and was a lifelong area resident.

John graduated from Chaney High School and was a member of St. Christine Church.

John was a talented handyman and jack of all trades. He held numerous different positions along with being in sales at furniture stores and for a sign shop.

John had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed restoring cars, doing woodwork and making homemade Brandy and wine. John also loved being outdoors especially camping with his family and friends.

John leaves behind his wife of over 43 years the former, Annette Kozicki, whom he married on June 14, 1978; a son, Steven Soriano of Youngstown and a daughter, Kristina (fiancé Joshua Cleaton) Soriano of Richmond, Virginia.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

Per John’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services held at this time.

