John A. “BoBo” Scaramuzzino, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. “BoBo” Scaramuzzino, 85, of Austintown, passed away suddenly early Monday morning, February 10, 2020.

BoBo will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his friendly and easy going personality along with his smile

He was born March 5, 1934 in Youngstown, the son of Carmello “Billy” and Lena (Poidmore) Scaramuzzino and was a lifelong area resident.

BoBo attended East High School and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps earning the rank of Corporal and was honorably discharged on January 29, 1962.

He was employed for over 35 years with the Youngstown City School System as a painter retiring in 2004.

BoBo was an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, where he volunteered his time for the annual festival along with the monthly spaghetti dinners. He was also a member of the Cameo Club and Italian American War Veterans Post 2.

John had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed going out to dinner, traveling and going on vacations with his family, going to casinos, playing golf and bocce along with bowling. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Also loved spoiling his daughter’s (who became his) dog, Leo.

His wife, the former Dolores Silver whom he married on May 10, 1958 at St. Patrick Church, Youngstown, passed away on April 20, 2017.

He leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories two children, Mark (fiancée, Deborah) Scaramuzzino of Howland and Marina Burns of Austintown; two grandchildren, Miranda (Anthony) Pugliese and Alex Burns; two great-grandchildren, Connor and Olivia; two sisters-in-law, Carol Tul of Canfield and Shirley (Richard) Drummond of Austintown; a nephew, Michael Tul and two nieces, Jaclynne Drummond and Lori Drummond along with cousins and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Scaramuzzino.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a prayer service held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown and military honors will be rendered by the great men of the Ellsworth VFW Post.

