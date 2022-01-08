YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joey A. Fronk, 65, of Youngstown, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 with his loving family by his side.

Joey will always be remembered for his sense of humor, contagious laugh, hard work ethic and his down-to-earth personality.

He was born October 4, 1956 in Youngstown, the son of Norman Fronk and Martha Lydic and was a lifelong area resident.

Joey graduated in 1975 from East High School and also received his Certificate of Welding on June 11, 1975 from Choffin Career Center.

He was employed as a welder for many years with Warren Fabricating Company and then for Brilex.

Joe had many passions throughout his life he enjoyed being outdoors working in his yard and garden, also socializing with family and his buddies around many bonfires. He especially loved riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Joey leaves behind to hold onto his memories, his children, Kaitlin Schall and Joseph Fronk, both of Warren; his grandchildren, whom he adored, Coltin and Amelia Schall; his siblings, Elmer Lydic, Arlene (Dave) Chismark, Norma (Rick Koniowsky) Goodhart, Nancy Keeling and Elsa Pesa and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There were private funeral services held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Burial took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Joey’s family.

