Joelynn Lofaro Dillo, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joelynn Lofaro-Dillo, 49, of Brookfield, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt while following her passion for training horses and painting.

Joelynn will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her smile, outgoing and vibrant personality and caring nature.

She was born July 21, 1970 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Diane (Markotan) Lofaro.

Joelynn was a proud homemaker and devoted mother who always made her son her number one priority. She was an exceptional cook and baker and her family will miss her fabulous dishes and homemade breads.

Joelynn was proud of her Italian Heritage and held true to all the Italian traditions for all the holidays especially their annual Thanksgiving Day Feast.

Joelynn was a 1988 graduate of Liberty High School.

She then got her real estate license and sold real estate until 2008.

From the time as a little girl Joelynn had a true love and passion for horses and following her dreams she began by having a ranch in Cincinnati where she raised and was a breeder of horses along with competing in shows in Ohio and Kentucky. Still following her passion, Joelynn traveled to Egypt where she taught and trained the Arabian Horses how to dance. Joelynn was also an accomplished artist and while in Egypt she sold her artwork to the locals and tourists.

She was a member since her baptism at St. Angela Merici Church and she was proud to have her Godparents, Carmen Lofaro and Fran Lofaro Klingsmith always being there for her.

Joelynn leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories a son, Joel Dillo of Cincinnati; her father, Joseph F. (Marion Short-Steele) Lofaro of Brookfield; her mother, Diane Fisher of Fort Myers, Florida; stepmother, Charlene LoFaro of New Castle; stepfather, James Fisher; paternal grandmother, Ann Lofaro of Boardman; three sisters, Victoria Fisher, of South Carolina, Susie (Omar Martinez) Lofaro of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Zoe Steele of Brookfield, Ohio along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Joelynn was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Santie Lofaro; maternal grandparents, John Markotan (Margerite).

Joelynn’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the coronavirus. There was a private funeral service held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Angela Merici Parish, with Father Kevin Peters as officiant. For Joelynn’s love of horses, she was taken to St. John Cemetery, Coitsville by a white horse drawn carriage.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Joelynn’s name to the Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512 because of her love for animals.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 15, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.