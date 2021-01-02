Joanne M. (Bonace) Vecchiarelli, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne M. (Bonace) Vecchiarelli, 82, of Lowellville, passed away Sunday evening, December 27, 2020.

Joanne will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her outgoing personality, kindness and generosity.

She was born on August 3, 1938 in Youngstown the daughter of Lewis and Philomena (Caldrone) Bonace and was a lifelong area resident.

Joanne was a 1956 graduate of East High School and was a member Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica.

She was a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family. Joanne held true to all the Italian traditions and was an exceptional cook and baker of all Italian dishes.

Joanne had many passions throughout her life. She loved spending time with her family and Christmas was her favorite holiday where she enjoyed looking at all the decorations along with raising chickens.

Her husband, Frank J. Vecchiarelli, Sr., whom she married January 10, 1959 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, died July 25, 1990.

Joanne leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her three sons Rocco, Frank J., Jr. and Emil Vecchiarelli, all of Lowellville; a sister, Sandi Moore of Dayton and her beloved dog, Sargie, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Joanne was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Vecchiarelli and a brother, Lewis Bonace, Jr.

Joanne’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the Coronavirus and they were held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio.

Burial took place at Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Sanutcci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

