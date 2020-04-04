Joanne K. (Poprik) Hayek, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne K. Hayek, 79, of Boardman, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Hospice House with her loving family by her side.

Joanne will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her smile, kindness and generosity.

She was born August 21, 1940 in Warren, the daughter of the Andrew and Pauline (Zubaty) Poprik and was a lifelong area resident.

Joanne was a graduate of Niles High School and was a proud homemaker. She was always proud of her family and loved being involved in their lives and spending time with them.

Joanne had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed trips to Casino’s, shopping, dancing and spending her winters in Florida.

Joanne leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her children, Dr. Anthony (Angela) Hayek of Fairlawn, Renee Jackintelle of Weston, Florida and Christopher Hayek of Miramar, Floirda and six grandchildren, Christina, Ellia, Anthony, Rocco, Gianna and Christopher.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents.

Joanne’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. There will be a private funeral service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman, with Father Tony Massad officiating.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

