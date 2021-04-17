JoAnn T. (Cucciarre) Foster, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn T. (Cucciarre) Foster, 87, of Boardman, passed away on Sunday evening, April 11, 2021.

She was born October 7, 1933 in Youngstown, the daughter of Frank and Theresa (Ferranti) Cucciarre and was a lifelong area resident.

JoAnn was a 1951 graduate of East High School and for many years was an office manager for Penn-Ohio Towel supply where she met her future husband and love of her life Jack Foster. They got married on March 9, 1967 and celebrated over 36 years together until his passing in 2003. She retired to be a full-time mother and homemaker having lived the majority of her life in Boardman.

She was a member of St. Luke Church, Boardman and for many years volunteered to help make kolache for the parish holiday fundraisers.

JoAnn had many passions throughout her life. She was a huge fan of the Steelers and football overall. She loved to do crossword puzzles and rarely missed an episode of “The Young and The Restless”.

JoAnn leaves behind to hold onto to her precious memories, her son, James (Kelli) Foster of Strongsville; three stepdaughters, Karen (Bob) Hickey of Salem, Kathleen Foster of Boardman and Megan Little of Youngstown; a stepson, Kevin Foster of San Diego, California; two granddaughters, Olivia Foster and Emma Foster; a grandson, Will Foster; two brothers-in-law, Ben Soriano and Mike Ivko; a sister-in-law, Barbara Cucciarre; a niece Diane (Tim) Rice and four nephews, Ben (Joni) Soriano, Frank (Christine) Cucciarre, Michael (Ronda) Cucciarre and Paul (Tracy) Cucciarre.

Besides her parents and her husband, John (Jack) Foster, JoAnn was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Cucciarre and two sisters, Concetta Soriano and Bridget Ivko.

The Foster family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services held at St. Luke Church due to the continued outbreak of the Coronavirus to make sure their family and friends are safe and healthy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

