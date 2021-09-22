JoAnn B. Crook, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn B. (Sinkovich) Crook, 73, of Canfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday evening, September 18, 2021.

JoAnn was born April 29, 1948 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie (DiPasqua) Sinkovich and was a lifelong area resident.

JoAnn was a 1966 graduate of East High School.

She was a a member of Old North Church, Canfield.

JoAnn was a proud homemaker and always made her family her top priority. She loved spending time with them and was an excellent cook and baker. Her family will miss all her wonderful dishes around the holidays and especially her famous clothespin cookies. JoAnn had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed reading, writing and her happiest moments were spent at the beach collecting sea glass and sea shells along with watching and feeding the birds every morning.

JoAnn leaves behind her husband of over 52 years and love of her life, Lee Crook, whom she married on June 21, 1969; her beloved two children, Jami Sue Crook of Canfield and Joseph John (Leslie) Crook of Greenford; her two grandchildren, whom she referred to as “her heart walking on to legs”, Jacob and Stella; her two sisters, Catherine Frlan of Canada and Veronica (Vincent) Guerrieri of Boardman and her brother, Joseph (Linda) Sinkovich of North Lima along with many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Family and friends may pay their respects to JoAnn on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m., all at Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Road, Canfield, with Dr. Nick Gatzke, Senior Pastor as officiant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to JoAnn’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of JoAnn B. (Sinkovich) Crook, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.