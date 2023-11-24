BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry S. Pizzo III, 57, of Boardman, passed away suddenly Monday evening, November 20, 2023, at his home.

It is said that the key to immortality is first living a life worth remembering. As we move forward to celebrate the life of Jerry, we know that his life is absolutely worth remembering.

Jerry was born January 17, 1966, in Youngstown.

He was the son of Jerry Pizzo, Jr. and Donna Brockman Pizzo.

He was a 1984 graduate of Howland High School and went on to the University of Texas at El Paso and earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1993, then went on to earn his MBA in 2010, from the University of Phoenix.

He was that humble man that enjoyed sharing his knowledge and life experiences to those that needed answers. Jerry was highly regarded for his kindness and respect for others. He was there to fully count on in times of trouble.

Jerry worked in operations management in the logistics industry for his entire career which spanned over 30 years, most recently at RXO (Last Mile) running the Pittsburgh division. Jerry loved his career that enabled him to work from home and to enjoy more time with his beloved family.

Jerry leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of over 18 years, Christine Martin Pizzo; his son, Dominic and his daughter, Giabella; his sister, Missy Pizzo; his mother, Donna Pizzo and many others, including aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Pizzo Jr. and his grandparents, Jerry and Helen Pizzo.

Jerry was a selfless, devoted and loving husband, father, brother and friend. He was passionate about spending time with his family and you could always find him on the sidelines cheering on his children who were truly the apple of his eyes. Jerry was there for any sporting events the children participated in. Jerry loved football and was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan as well as the biggest Ohio State Buckeyes fan you could ever meet (OH-IO). Jerry loved to play golf, cook Italian family-style dinners and doing countless home improvement projects (Jerry was most proud of the deck he built by hand around the pool). Jerry was always passionate in all that he did.

Further, Jerry loved his old-school classic rock and hair band music with his favorite band being KISS.

Services for Jerry are being handled by Rossi and Santucci Funeral Home, located at 4221 Market St., Boardman, Ohio. Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The family is requesting that, if possible, our guests arrive in colors for the Ohio State University, and proudly wear scarlet and gray for Jerry.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 26 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.