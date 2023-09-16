POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerome E. Pascarella, 75, of Poland, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, August 25, 2023.

Jerome was born March 15, 1948, in Youngstown, the son of Wally and Catherine “Kay” (Smith) Pascarella. He lived most of his life in the Youngstown area until moving to San Diego, California, in the late 1980s and then returned to Youngstown in 2018.

He was an exceptional athlete and letterman at South High School in football and track.

Upon graduating from South, Jerome attended Youngstown State University until being drafted into the United States Army. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and earned the following decorations: the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. His military occupation was radio operator and he received an Honorable Discharged on March 20, 1969.

After being discharged from the Army, Jerome worked alongside his father as a painter for Pascarella Painting Company and House of Color. He also enjoyed being a car salesman for Greenwood Auto and Stackhouse Oldsmobile.

Jerome took great pride in all he did. He especially enjoyed coaching his children and grandchildren, along with attending all their activities. He coached for over 20 years in California, where he was inducted into the Rancho Bernardo Hall of Fame for his community service.

He had many passions throughout his life. Jerome enjoyed recreational baseball, basketball, golfing, dancing and Handel’s Ice Cream. He also loved music and was a talented trumpet player in his father’s band, the “Pascarella Concert Band.” Jerome was also an avid animal lover who had many beloved pet dogs throughout his life.

Jerome leaves behind his four children Joshua Pascarella of California, Nicole (Roy) Shook of Canfield, Molly (Ryan) Corder of South Carolina and Nicholas Pascarella of California; 12 grandchildren; two sisters, Catherine (Gary) Daichendt of California and Vicky Courtney of Poland; a brother Wally (Sally) Pascarella of Poland; his special niece and caretaker, Katie Courtney, along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Charlotte (William) Diorio.

There will be a celebration of Jerome’s life on Sunday, September 24, 2023, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Holy Family Parish Center, 2731 Center Road (Route 224), Poland.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

Jerome’s family wishes to express deep appreciation to the entire staff of the Masternick Memorial Nursing Facility for all their care and compassion that was shown to them and Jerome throughout this difficult time.

Family and friends may visit rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Jerome’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerome E. Pascarella, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.