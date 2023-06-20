BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeremy R. Sweet, 45 of Boardman, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

He was born December 14, 1977 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the son of Jay Sweet and Sandra (Stewart) Howard and moved to the Youngstown area in 1993.

Jeremy will always be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor and smile. He never met a stranger and loved helping everyone.

Jeremy attended ITT Technical Institute studying computer networking and was a member of Venture Church. He was currently employed with Penex Aluminum as an inventory production worker.

Jeremy enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He also loved playing cornhole especially with his family and children but had a true passion for playing poker and would play anywhere at anytime with anyone.

Jeremy leaves behind the love of his life his wife of over 16 years the former Angel McCabe whom he married December 26, 2006, his children James Petterson, Austin Howard, Caleb Sweet, Leslie Howard, Joseph Howard and Amber Howard, his grandchildren Jason and Jaxon Williams along with a baby boy Corbyn expected in July. He also leaves his father Jay (Jackie) Sweet, his mother Sandra (Bill) Howard, his brothers Terrance Sweet, Joshua McCaslin, Jesse McCaslin and Jerod (Raina) McCaslin and his sisters Heather (James) Richards, Angela (Andy) Root and Jennifer McCaslin Hill along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his brother Jason Sweet and nephew Brian Sweet and an uncle Morley Sweet, IV.

There will be a celebration of Jeremy’s life on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at Venture Church, 7872 Glenwood Ave., Boardman, where the family will greet everyone from 2:00 p.m. until 3:55 p.m. prior to the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made to Angel Sweet, 174 Erskine Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Jeremy’s family.

