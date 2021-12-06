Jennifer K. (Griffith) Davis, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer K (Griffith) Davis, 51, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after battling an extended illness.

She was born June 22, 1970 in Ravenna, Ohio to parents, Gary Frazee and Kristine E. Lynn.

Jennifer attended The Rayen School and went on to become a licensed cosmetologist, flight attendant flying internationally with Continental Airlines, a Gap Analyst for ESPN and most recently a Data Analyst for Apple Inc.

Jennifer was a loving wife, daughter, sister and aunt to her nieces and nephews. She is survived by her loving husband, James S. Davis of Boardman whom she married November 6, 2017 in Youngstown; her mother, Kristine E. Lynn of Niles; brother, Jeffrey (Jaci) Lynn of Liberty; nieces and nephews, Abigil Colla-Lynn, Jackson Lynn, Jamison Lynn and Judson Lynn; uncle, John Griffith of Ravenna and her dear life long friends which she so cherished and always talked about. She also leaves and never to be forgotten her fur baby dachshund, Lola Belle.

She is preceded in death by her paternal father, Gary Frazee; uncles, Patrick Griffith and Dirk Griffith, of Ravenna and her father-in-law, Stanley C. Davis of Warren, Ohio.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Jennifer on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 3:00 – 3:55 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 4:00 p.m., all at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman with Father Ryan Furlong as officiant.

Burial will take place at Charlestown Cemetery, Ravenna, Ohio.

Jennifer’s family would like to offer special thanks to the staff at St. Elizabeth Boardman ICU unit for providing her with excellent care.

