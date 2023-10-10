AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Randall Rozzi, 33, of Austintown, passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2023 at his family home.

Jeff was born on April 10, 1990. He was so full of life and grew into a wonderful, hard-working adult who loved and went out of his way to help everyone.

Jeff grew up in Austintown and was a Countryside boy. He was a natural athlete and loved playing baseball. He played in Austintown Little League and was selected for several All-Star teams, and continued to play for Austintown Fitch, where he developed strong friendships and lasting memories. He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 2008.

Jeff worked at General Motors until 2015 and was the owner of Rozzi’s Lawn and Garden service. He was such a hard worker with his long time working machine, Gary Miller, by his side.

He leaves behind his mother Toni Rozzi and her companion Pete Nolasco, sister Taylor Rozzi, and grandma Connie Protich, whom he made his home with. He also leaves behind his brother, Chief Peter James Rozzi III and sister-in-law Christie Rozzi of Lake Milton, his father Peter Rozzi Jr. and step-mother Mary Kay Rozzi of Boardman, his grandparents Pete and Judy Rozzi of Austintown, Uncle Greg Protich of Austintown, Godfather and Uncle Tony Rozzi and Aunt Cathy Rozzi of Canfield, Aunt Gina and Uncle Mark Russo of Austintown, Aunt Crissy Chine of Austintown, girlfriend Casey Flanagan of Canfield, and many cousins including his other brother, Josh Miller, Kacie Tekach, Gino (Mary) Rozzi, Catrina Rozzi, and Dana (Joey) Capezzuto. He leaves behind countless close friends, including Austin Nitzsky and the Oles’ brothers. He also leaves behind his three golden retrievers Louie, Milo and Toby.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Carmel and Ralph DeFabio and Dorothy and Carl DiNunzio. He loved his grandparents deeply and was his grandpa Ralph’s shadow. They would put in a garden every year together.

Jeff was someone who always stayed true to himself, no matter what others thought. You could hear him coming from miles away in his Mustang that he loved so much. In honor of his grandpa Ralph, his favorite time of year and holiday was the 4th of July, where he was dedicated to putting on the best firework shows for himself and those around him. He will be remembered by all as being the best food critic. He was kind, selfless, and truly had a heart of pure gold.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Jeff on Friday morning, October 13, 2023 from 9:30 – 10:55 a.m. at the Basilica & National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, 2759 N Lipkey Rd., North Jackson, Ohio 44451.

There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Basilica & National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon with Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa as celebrant.

Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown.

The family would like to thank everyone for all their love and support during this difficult time, especially the Austintown Police, Fire and Dispatch, Lanes EMS, Jackson Police Department, and close friends and family. Their kindness and love will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate directly to them, or visit https://gofund.me/23d48bd6, due to the unexpected loss.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

