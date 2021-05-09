Jeffrey H. Chahine, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey H. Chahine, 93, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, May 8, 2021 following an extended illness.

He was born December 29, 1927 in Kfar Aabida, Lebanon the son of Hanna and Linda (Saba) Chahine and came to the United States in 1956.

Jeffrey married the love of his life, the former Edna Sam on February 15, 1958 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Together, they cherished over 63 years of marriage and resided in the Youngstown area.

Jeffrey was an entrepreneur in various businesses and rental properties and from a young age had a strong work ethic always try to achieve the most he could for his family. He was a true patriarch and cherished all the time he spent with his family, especially with his grandchildren. He was known for kindness, generosity and outgoing personality.

He was an active member of Saint Maron Maronite Catholic Church, as well as a long time standing member of the St. Tobias Society.

Jeffrey had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed playing cards and backgammon, gardening and was known for his tomato plants and watching football. Jeffrey also enjoyed socializing with family and friends while sipping on a shot of Arak or a good cup of Turkish coffee.

Jeffrey leaves behind his wife, Edna, of 63 years; his beloved children, Emilee Chahine of Boardman, Jeffrey J. (Carla) Chahine, James (Kristin) Chahine and Joseph (Angela) Chahine, all of Canfield; his seven grandchildren, whom he adored, Jeffrey J., Jr., Joelle, Jillian, Anna, Joey, Toni and Gabriella Chahine and two brothers, Joseph Chahine of Boardman and Emile (Rafaa) Chahine of Lebanon along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Jeffrey was preceded in death by his sister, Yvonne Feghali.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday morning, May 11, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S Meridian Road, Youngstown.

There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Tony Massad as officiant.

The funeral will also be livestreamed on St. Maron’s Facebook page for those who are unable to attend the services in person.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing (6 Feet Rule) and proper health protocols. As mandated by the Governor, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Jeff.

Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown.

On behalf of Jeffrey’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of the Assumption Village Nursing Facility, Jeff’s nephew Dr. Antoine Chahine and Dr. Mounir El Hayek for all the care and compassion shown to them and Jeffrey throughout this difficult time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

