POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jefferson D. (Bear) Heaver, 73, of Poland, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022.

He was born in Boardman on April 1, 1949 and was raised by his parents, the late Dr. Robert and Lucile (Tomason) Heaver.

Bear was a 1967 graduate of Boardman High School where he was an outstanding member of the football team as co-captain and earned first team All Steel Valley Conference as a senior. He was also a three-year letterman with the Spartans wrestling team which is how he became “The Bear” for his bear-hugs holds.

After attending Heidelberg College, he was employed for two years with the Boardman Township Road Department.

In 1973, he joined the Boardman Police Department, where he was a member of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #43, serving a term as president.

He would work security for several area businesses on his off time making a lot of friends. Jeff’s term of service at the Boardman Police Department was recognized many times for his professionalism. He retired on December 2, 2002 as Chief of the Detective Division.

As a member of the FOP, he was known for his ability to negotiate contracts for members of his union, without petty squabbles.

While a member of the police department Bear decided to take up the sport of golf and in retirement, he golfed a lot on several different leagues. He would help organize a golf trip to Florida every year for the past 35 years, which he always looked forward too.

He was a member and past president of the Sigma Club, a member and treasurer of the Sigma-60 Investment Club and a member of the board of the Springfield Ridge Association.

He loved the community and the police department that he took pride in serving.

He and his outgoing, sometimes gruff character will be sadly missed by his wife, Sharon Moran and her children, his extended family, Deana (Jim) Hutch, Nicole (Lee) Pagano and Sally (Tom) Kling, five grandsons, Thomas, Jake and Max Kling, Carmen and Dominic Pagano. He also leaves his siblings, Nancy Heaver from Columbus Ohio, Laurie Heaver from Florida, Bob (Trish) Heaver in Georgia and Dan Hunt, a brother-in-law in Florida.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Heaver Hunt.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, October 24, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman with a brief memorial service to follow. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations made to the Sigma Club YSU Scholarship Fund. Please mail to Sigma Club at 5108 Market St, Boardman Ohio 44512 and mark in the memo (scholarship).

