Jeanne R. (Davis) Essad, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne R. Essad, 81, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019.

Jeanne will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her outgoing personality, her patience and her ability to see the good in everyone. She was a true matriarch and always placed her family first, especially her grandchildren whom were the center of her life.

She was born January 15, 1938 in Youngstown, the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Mullen) Davis.

Jeanne was a graduate of The Rayen High School and worked as a care giver for over 45 years.

She was employed for over 15 years at Heritage Manor Nursing Home and upon her retirement Jeanne did in home health care for over 20 years.

She was a member of St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church and St. George Byzantine Catholic Church.

Jeanne had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed cooking authentic Lebanese dishes, watching Bollywood Movies and rooting on her favorite sport team the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jeanne was proud of her Irish heritage, had a passion for collecting camels and was a very talented and professional belly dancer.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her beloved husband of over 27 years, Michael G. Essad, Sr., whom she married November 23, 1991; her children, Michael G., Jr. (Dawn) Essad of Hubbard, Shelia (Harry) Knepper of Canton, Shannon (Erik) Spicker of Texas, Danielle (Julius) Elekes of Youngstown and Wayne Dudley of Youngstown; 14 grandchildren, James (Cheza) Essad, Hailey (Cody) Wamsley, Anthony and Anissa Essad, Bralynn, Amber and Grant Knepper, Mason, Kayla and Landon Knepper and Lane, Zachary, Allison and Mary Spicker; two great-grandchildren, Dorian Essad and Dahlia Wamsley; a brother, Bob (Carol) Davis of Youngstown and her beloved Dog, Sammy along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, October 7 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, where the Prayers of Incense Prayer Service will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Friends and family may also pay respects on Tuesday morning, October 8 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at St. Maron Church, 1555 South Meridian Road, Youngstown.

There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, October 8 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maron Church, 1555 South Meridian Road, Youngstown. Chorbishop Michael Kail as celebrant and Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa as co-celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Jeanne’s name to St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church, 1555 South Meridian Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44511 or to St. George Byzantine Catholic Church, 1726 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44511.

