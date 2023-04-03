YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice M. Hreen, 77, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, March 25, 2023.

Janice was born July 10, 1945 in Youngstown, the daughter of Steve and Mary Elizabeth (Myers) Hreen and was a lifelong area resident

She was a 1963 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and then continued her education by attending Youngstown State University.

Janice was employed for over 33 years with Forum Health Medical Center in the pathology department where she worked as a medical transcriber and retired in 2010.

Janice had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed reading, cooking and watching movies along socializing with family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory a sister-in-law Susie and many friends and cousins, especially Mary Jo, whom she watched crime shows with after going to lunch every week.

Besides her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her sister Barbara Hreen and a brother Steven Hreen.

Per Janice’s request there will be no services held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contribution may be made in Janice’s name to Animal Charity, 4140 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Janice’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janice M. Hreen, please visit our floral store.