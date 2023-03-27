CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet (Hanna) Gaetano, 89 of Canfield, peacefully passed away early on Sunday morning, March 26.

Janet was born February 14, 1934, the daughter of Myron L. and Carrie (Miller) Hanna and was proud to have grown up in Girard.

She graduated from Girard High School and followed her appreciation for art by attending Kent State University where she majored in Art and Communication and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in 1956.

She attributed much of her interest in the arts to her grandfather, J. Herman Hanna of Girard, who was an accomplished artist. He encouraged Janet to continue her artistic talent and develop her artistic skills.

She married the love of her life, Anthony J. Gaetano, on January 19, 1963 and together they shared over 59 years together until his passing on April 28, 2022. They were married at the First Christian Church in Girard which was built by Janet’s father and grandfather.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Janet began her career as a continuity writer for several years working for radio stations WFMJ and WBBW in Youngstown and WPIC in Sharon, Pennsylvania where she was continuity director and had her own “homemaker hints” morning broadcast in the 1960s. She also did layout and copy in the advertising department of G.M. McKelvey Department Store. In the 1980s, Janet began working at their family owned business the Gaetano Insurance Agency which originated in Campbell in 1970. She retired in 1999 and that same year Janet and Anthony moved to Canfield to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

Her love of art continued throughout her life and was reflected in their home. She had some of her paintings exhibited in local art shows and was a member of the Butler Art Institute of American Art, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, the Mahoning Valley Watercolor Society and Canfield Untied Methodist Church.

Janet enjoyed traveling with her husband in the United States and throughout Europe but she mostly loved spending time with her family. She looked forward to the holidays and everyone being together, Sunday spaghetti dinners where she would bake her special pies and the summer vacations at Cape May, New Jersey.

She leaves behind to hold onto her memories her three children, Dr. H. Robert (Cindy) Gaetano of Canfield, Candace (fiancé, Jim Wise) Gaetano of Boardman and Anthony John Gaetano, Jr. “Chip” of Columbus; 11 grandchildren along with nieces, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Janet was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Hanna Cline.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 12:00 – 12:55 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Russ Adams as celebrant.

Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery, Coitsville, where Janet will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Anthony.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Janet’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

