BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane A. (Essad) Vigorito, 74, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2023 with her loving sister by her side.

She was born October 6, 1948 in Youngstown, the daughter of Carroll and Josephine (Hanna) Essad and was a lifelong area resident.

Jane graduated from South High School and Cosmetology School.

She was employed for over 30 years with the Cafaro Company.

Jane could make you smile no matter what! She was known for her quick wit, generosity, and the love she showed to everyone. If it was in Jane’s power to help you, she did and you didn’t even have to ask her.

Jane married the love of her life Gabriel Anthony Vigorito on May 3, 1986 and they shared over 23 years of marriage until his passing on March 6, 2010.

Jane leaves to hold onto her memories, her beloved sister Carol A. Essad with whom she made her home, a sister-in-law Tish (Frank) Fowler along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends.

Besides her parents and beloved husband Gabriel, Jane was preceded in death by her siblings Sadie Harika, Robert Essad and Larry Essad.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Jane on Friday morning, February 17, 2023 from 9:30 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Tony Massad as officiant. The funeral will also be livestreamed on St. Maron’s Facebook page for those who are unable to attend the services in person.

In lieu of flowers Jane’s family requests that material contributions may be made to St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, Ohio 44511 or to the Antonine Sisters, 2675 N Lipkey Rd., North Jackson, Ohio 44451.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Jane’s family.

