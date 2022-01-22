BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James W. Viano Jr., 72, of Boardman, passed away after a courageous four-year battle with lung cancer with his loving family by his side.

He was born September 17, 1949, in Youngstown, the son of James W., Sr. and Rosemary (Famularo) Viano and was a lifelong area resident.

Jim was proud to have grown up on the Southside of Youngstown and moved to Boardman in 1975.

Jim was drafted into the United States Army in 1969 and earned the rank of Specialist E-5 and served in the Vietnam War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal with two Bars, the Army Commendation Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Jim was Honorably Discharged in 1971.

Jim graduated from South High School in 1967 and then attended trade school where he earned his journeyman certificate as a pipefitter.

He began his career as a pipefitter working at Youngstown Sheet and Tube until its closing in 1978. Jim then worked for 34 years at General Motors Lordstown Fabricating Plant until he retired in 2012.

Jim was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, the UAW 1714, the DAV and the American Legion Post 177 in Canfield.

Jim had many passions throughout his life. He was a loyal and lifelong Cleveland sports fan of the Browns, Indians and Cavaliers. Jim was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his sons and friends even throughout his illness as they supported him. His family was the center of his life. He especially loved the commotion when all of his grandchildren were together. He followed their activities even after he wasn’t able to attend.

Jim leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories, his wife of over 49 years, the former Christine Porembski, whom he married in 1972; three children, James III (Jennifer) Viano of North Lima, Scott (Gina) Viano of Boardman and Leah (Alessandro) Lumbaca of Columbus; six grandchildren whom he adored, Ava, Ethan, Samantha, Christian, Alina and Gabriella; a brother, Anthony (Helene) Viano of Boardman; brothers-in-law, Chester (Louise) Porembski and Walter Porembski; sisters-in-law Kay (Larry) Ahlquist, Theresa (Robert) Good and Jennifer (Louis) Ross, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Jim’s wishes, there were private funeral services held on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Jim’s favorite charity was the Salvation Army and any material contributions may be made in Jim’s name to the Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown, OH 44511.

Family and friends may visit rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Jim’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James W. Viano, Jr., please visit our floral store.