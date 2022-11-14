WELLSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. James R. “Jim” Billak, DO, 72, of Wellsville passed away on Friday morning, November 11, 2022 at University Hospital surrounded by his family.

Jim was born on August 18, 1950 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son of Andy and Paula (Capson) Billak.

He was a graduate of Kennedy Catholic High School in Hermitage and went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Pittsburgh. Jim earned his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM), serving his residency at Riverside Hospital in Delaware. He then served a three-year internal medicine residency in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Jim’s extensive education and determination led him to be one of the most accomplished and revered physicians in the area.

For 35 years, Jim served as a Board-Certified Emergency Room Physician. He worked in hospitals from Youngstown, Ohio to Beaver, Pennsylvania and was affiliated with the Salem Regional Medical Center for the last 18 years. As a member of the American Board of Emergency Medicine, Jim was passionate about his work and was grateful to use his knowledge, wisdom and talent to aid others in need.

When he was not in the hospital, Jim enjoyed nature and was an avid outdoorsman. He liked to hunt and was always working with his hands. He was an avid collector of tools and a natural born artist. Jim was an animal lover, especially fond of his dog, Trubel and his cat, Kevin. Most of all, Jim loved his family. To him, there was no greater joy than being surrounded by his kids and grandkids. His sense of humor, his quick-witted jokes and his smile will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jim will always be remembered by his wife of 39 years, Katie M. (Moore) Billak; children, Shannon (David) Ghossain of Mars, Pennsylvania, J.C. (April) Billak of Roswell, Georgia, Caron (Josh) Stover of Atlanta, Georgia and Lauren (Nathan) Farnau of Marietta, Georgia and five grandchildren, Max, Kameron, Malone, JD and Darren.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Billak.

Jim’s family honored him with a private visitation and memorial. They would like to recognize and thank the many professionals at Salem Regional Medical Center, with whom Jim forged a strong bond, cared for deeply and considered family. Also, a special thanks goes to the medical professionals of University Hospital in Cleveland, who cared for Jim during his final days.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim’s name to University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, 11100 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106.

Professional services are entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street Youngstown, OH 44512.

