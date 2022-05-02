YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Lewis “Jim” Ruffalo, 95, of Youngstown, passed away on Wednesday April 27, 2022.

Jim will always be remembered for his dedication, generosity and smile.

He was born October 8, 1926 in Youngstown, the son of Anthony and Angeline (Acri) Ruffalo and was a lifelong area resident.

Jim was a proud graduate of East High School.

He then enlisted in the United States Navy. While serving in the Navy he earned the rank of Seaman First Class and served on the USS Upham and USS Loy before receiving an Honorable Discharge on July 8, 1946.

Once Jim returned from his service to our country he was employed for his uncles company; the Brewing Company. Jim then decided to purpose a career by attending the Police Academy which was the passion of his life. He was hired in January of 1952 with the Youngstown Police Department as a patrolman. Jim was proud to wear the uniform and walk the beat in downtown Youngstown for many years and he continued as a patrolman until his retirement in 1979. He also worked security for Southside Hospital retiring in 1989.

Jim was an active member of and looked forward to the FOP Men’s Retirees Breakfast Club that met on Saturday mornings, the FOP Lodge 28 where he was a delegate for conventions and of St. Christine Church.

Jim had many passions throughout his life. He was an avid sports fan and loved to watch and root on his favorite teams; The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns and Indians. He also was a faithful reader of the Sunday morning Vindicator and volunteered for many local Bingo halls.

His wife the former Frances Jamrozik whom he married on June 16, 1950 and passed away on October 25, 2002.

He leaves behind to hold onto his memories a daughter Cynthia “Cyndee” Quinn and son-in-law Joseph Quinn of Ocala, Florida, a niece Carol Chizmar along with many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his wife and parents, Jim was preceded in death by a sister Marie Gombita, a brother Donald Ruffalo, great-nephew Michael Chizmar, Sr. and great-great-nephew Michael Chizmar, Jr.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

There will be a prayer service held on Friday. May 6, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman followed by a Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, Youngstown.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery where military honors will be rendered for his service to our country.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to and send condolence’s to Jim’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Lewis “JIm” Ruffalo, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.