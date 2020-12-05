James L. Russell, Sr., Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Russell Sr, 76, passed away suddenly on Wednesday evening, December 2, 2020.

Jim was born in Youngstown, the son of Edward and Catherine R. (Kinney) Russell and grew up in Brownlee Woods.

He was a 1963 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and went on to work as a Millwright for Commercial Sharing.

On March 11, 2004, Jim married the love of his life, Diana Agnone, at Saint Luke Catholic Church after meeting 30 years earlier at a single-parent’s group. Together, they shared 16 years of marriage, laughter and adventures.

Jim was dedicated to his Catholic faith and was a lifelong member of Saint Luke Catholic Church. It was there that he served as member of the Holy Name Society and where he earned his 4th Degree of the Knights of Columbus Bishop Malone Council 12756 Fr. Corby Assembly. He also devoted time to working as a kitchen volunteer for Saint Vincent DePaul.

Jim was adventurous and was a member of the G.W.R.A. Motorcycle Group. He and Diana fondly remembered their 10,000 mile trip across America with the group. Jim was also a natural outdoorsman and loved spending time with his family at their cabin in Pennsylvania. Most of all, Jim will be remembered for his caring nature. He found great joy in checking in on friends and family over the phone. He loved talking with people, telling stories and entertaining others. Jim will surely be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jim leaves behind his wife of 16 years, Diana (Agnone) Russell; sons, James L. Russell, Jr., Timothy George Russell and Mark (Nicole) Stirbens; grandchildren, Tyler, Rylee and Cason Stirbens; brother, Edward Russell and his loyal service dog, Sampson.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Reverend Matthew Humerickhouse at Saint Luke Catholic Church in Boardman. Masks and social distancing will be mandated.

A private burial will take place following Mass at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman (new location).

Material contributions may be made in Jim’s name to the Mahoning County Society of Saint Vincent DePaul, PO Box 224 Youngstown, OH 44501.

