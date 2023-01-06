YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” W. Blair, 70, of Raymore, Missouri, formerly of the Youngstown/Warren area, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Jim was born May 11, 1952 in Warren, the son of Johnny and Mary “Midge” (Bortz) Blair and was raised by his step father Raymond Scharrer, Sr.

He worked as a barber for several area shops while living in Youngstown. In the mid 1970’s he moved to the Tampa/St. Pete area in Florida where he owned and operated several barber shops. In 1984 he moved to Texas, where he began a career in the construction trade and he started a successful post tensioning company and also a concrete reinforcement steel supply business.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He would return home to the Youngstown area many times to rabbit hunt and perch fish on Lake Erie.

Jim leaves behind a son Christopher, three daughters Macee, Victoria and Autumn Blair, all of whom he deeply loved, a grandson Kolton, a brother Raymond, Jr., three sisters Heidi, Helen, and Barbie along with many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Johnny Blair and mother and step father Raymond, Sr. (Mary) “Midge” Scharrer.

There will be private services held.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

