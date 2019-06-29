James “Jim” Anthony Antonucci Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive in Boardman with Father Gerald DeLucia officiating, for James “Jim” Anthony Antonucci, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, formerly of Youngstown, who passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Arkansas.

Jim was born in Youngstown, the son of Donald and Carmella Antonucci.

He attended Roosevelt Military Academy, graduated from Boardman High School and also attended Youngstown State University.

Jim owned Salem Carpet Company, worked for Murray & Associates and later owned Nucci Concessions.

Jim was the past president, current treasurer and a longtime member of the Hot Springs Showman’s Association.

He leaves behind his brother, Donald (Katherine Fox) Antonucci and a nephew, Nicolas Antonucci.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Antonucci.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 10:00 -10:50 a.m. in the gathering space at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, Boardman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

