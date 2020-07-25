James J. Tauro, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Tauro, on Sunday, July 19, at the age of 90, of Poland, passed away and was reunited with his wife, Eleanor.

Known to his friends as Jim, his contagious smile drew people to him and everyone enjoyed his company.

He was born on February 24, 1930 in Niles, son of Joseph and Julia (DiMatteo) Tauro. As a young boy, he moved and was raised on the east side of Youngstown. It was there that all of the qualities that made him an exceptional person were instilled in him. He was warm, friendly, caring and strong. His family was the most important part of his life, and he was happiest when surrounded by them. Even as a young man, he would pick-up his nephew and take him along on the job.

Jim worked in the construction industry for Colantone Brothers for many years. He then worked as an assembly fitter for McKay Machine and Wean Industries, retiring in 1992. Prior to his retirement, he also worked part-time for Fab-Art, Inc. Upon retiring, he became more involved in his hobby and talent for woodworking and made many wood items for family and friends. Jim’s talents didn’t end there, he could do anything anyone asked of him.

Jim was an Army Veteran in that branch of the service from 1951-1953 and the Army Reserve until 1957.

As an infant, he was baptized at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and continued to be a lifelong active member. He loved his church and had many friends there. He was an usher, altar server, worked at the annual festival and was a member of the Vestibule Club.

On August 7, 1954, he married, Eleanor Marie Thomas and that was the beginning of 65 beautiful years of marriage.

His family was his pride and joy. After the passing of his father, Jim became the Tauro family Patriarch. He was the person family would call when help was needed, as he gave selflessly. The babies in the family were passed to Uncle Jimmy when they became fussy, as his soothing nature always calmed them. He was extremely proud of his grandchildren and was always present in their lives, from practicing sports, attending school events, to teaching life skills.

He is sadly missed by his children, James, Jr. (Karen) of Struthers, Sandra Triveri of Poland and Juliann (Robert) Rizer of Poland; four grandchildren, Joseph (Stacey) Tauro, Kristin (Anthony) Scarfone, Jenna (Nicholas) Monaco and Natalie Triveri; five great-grandchildren, Abigail Tauro, Gino, Enzo and Nico Scarfone and Santino Monaco along with several nieces and nephews. Jim loved animals, and also leaves behind his beloved dog, Herkey, who he would pat on the head and say “you’re my best pal.”

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor; a brother, Frank Tauro; sisters, Josephine Carella, Marie Owens, Antoinette Kovach and a host of sisters and brothers-in-law.

Everyone is invited to the Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown with the Very Reverend Monsignor Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Jim.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown with military honors provided by the great men of the Ellsworth Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Sanutcci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Words cannot express the gratitude we feel for the staff at The Inn at Poland Way for their exceptional care and love they provided to Jim, and the support to our family. We are grateful to Dr. Armand Minotti for the care given to Jim for many years. Thank you to Hospice of the Valley who cared for Jim in his final hours. Our family would also like to extend our sincerest gratitude towards Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during these most difficult times.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Jim’s name to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, Ohio, 44505.

