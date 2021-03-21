James J. Poghen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James J. “Jim” “Pete” Poghen, 57, of Youngstown, passed away early Sunday, morning, March 14, 2021.

He was born March 2, 1964 in Youngstown, the son of Robert and Barbara (DeTata) Poghen and was a lifelong area resident.

Jim was a 1982 graduate of Chaney High School, followed by earning his Bachelor Degree from Youngstown State University and then his Juris Doctorate Degree from Ohio Northern University in 1990.

Jim moved to Florida in 2002 where he was in the Mortgage business and owned Cigar and RYO Shops for many years.

Jim will always be remembered for his kind heart, generosity and sense of humor. Jim had the ability to light up a room and enjoyed socializing with his family and many dear friends. He had a passion for all sporting events and loved smoking a good cigar.

Jim leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his mother, Barbara and father Robert; a brother, Robert (Carla) Poghen of Youngstown; a sister, Holly Poghen of Canfield; three nieces, Brittany Palowitz and Oliva and Sophia Poghen and two nephews, Richard (Ana) Palowitz and Nathan Metzinger, along with many close cousins and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jim’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected private services due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. They will be planning in the future to have a celebration of Jim’s life at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

