YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – In loving memory of James G. “Jim” Borak, 97, of Youngstown, who peacefully went home to Heaven surrounded by family at his residence on Saturday morning, September 16, 2023.

Jim was born on July 28, 1926, the son of George and Virginia (McCarius) Borak and was a lifelong area resident.

He was proud to have been born and raised on the north side, where he graduated from The Rayen School in 1944 and immediately entered service in the Army. He served in WWII overseas.

At the end of the war, Jim returned to Youngstown and attended YSU as he owned and operated City Cleaners on the corner of Elm and Lincoln for many years.

It was then when he met Emmalyn Cecelia Smith of Canfield, they were married in 1958. They moved to the west side and had seven kids. Their strong values in education resulted in all their kids becoming college graduates.

His family and friends meant the world to him, as did his faith which he practiced at St Maron’s Church. Besides being a faithful member of St. Maron Maronite Church and its St. Tobias Society, Jim also belonged to the Saxon Club and the American Legion.

Jim was an avid bowler and loved playing cards with his sisters and friends in his free time. Jim worked hard to support his family and he never missed any of his children’s sporting events or activities. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend to so many throughout his long life. He will be greatly missed.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories his beloved wife of over 65 years, Emmalyn and all seven of his children, Barbara (Randall) Sheetz, George (Sheree) Borak, Beverly (Carl) Caldwell, James (Dawn) Borak, John Borak, Jeffrey (Tracy) Borak and Joe (Carol) Borak, as well as his sisters, Louise Miller and Virginia (Babe) Burwig. Jim and Em also have 20 grandchildren, Tyler, Brady and Cody Sheetz, Matthew, Megan and Allyssa Borak, Julia, Michael and Owen Caldwell, DeAnna and Michael Harrington, Christian, McKenna and Carson Borak, Paige, Justin and Ally Borak, Avery, Audrey and Aaron Borak and three great-grandchildren, Scarlett Borak, Daphnee De La Torre and Zachary Harrington, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, George and Virginia Borak, Jim was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean Borak and Gerry Murtha.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Jim on Thursday morning, September 21, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown. There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held immediately following at 11:00 a.m. with Father Tony Massad as officiant. The funeral will also be livestreamed on St. Maron’s Facebook page for those who are unable to attend the services in person.

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman at a later date.

On behalf of Jim’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of The Veterans Administration, Hospice of the Valley and Specialized Senior Care for all the love and care they showed to Jim throughout this difficult process.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that monetary donations be made in Jim’s name to St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511 or to the Basilica & National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, 2759 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

Arrangements handled by Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home. Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Jim’s family.

