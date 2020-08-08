James E. “Jim” Howarth, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jim was born October 1, 1939 in Flint, Michigan, the son of Walter and Mildred (Blackford) Howarth.

He graduated from Flint Northern High School and then continued his education attending the General Motors Institute earning a degree in industrial management. Jim then attended Youngstown State University and received his bachelor’s degree in education.

Jim was employed at the General Motors Lordstown Plant as a supervisor and then was a teacher with the Manattee City School System in Florida for 12 years and retired in 2005.

Jim also was a professional magician where he performed in night clubs and did private shows.

He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Key Royale Golf Club, the International Brotherhood of Magicians, Kiwanis of Anna Maria Island and the Society of American Magicians.

Jim had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed golfing, collecting model trains, smoking a good cigar, being outdoors, camping and was a true animal lover. He also loved doing his magic for people and going on family vacations.

Jim leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his beloved wife of over 58 years, the former Susan L. Miller; his children, David J. (Susan) Howarth of Ann Arbor Michigan and Kimberly (David) Kracko of Dewitt, Michigan; four grandchildren, Jamie, Hunter, Steffi and Lauren Kracko; a sister, Dorothy (Marion) Kaiser of Tennessee; his cherished pet dog, Dexter and cat, Chandler along with nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Aldridge.

There will be private services held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman with Pastor Adam Rogers as officiant.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Jim’s name Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

