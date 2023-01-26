BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Anthony “Jim” Colla, 70 of Boardman, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Jim as he was known to many was born on June 1, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of Ralph and Jenny (Crisucci) Colla. He was a lifelong resident of the area.

Jim was a 1970 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School where he excelled in football as four year letterman. He then continued his education and football career at Miami of Ohio University where he earned his Bachelor in Education along with being an All American football standout.

Upon his graduation, he followed one of his passions when he returned to Cardinal Mooney High School to coach football and taught English. He would later become the head coach and continue to teach at Brookfield High School. He cherished all of the fond memories made with his teammates, coaches, students and players. Following his time as a coach and teacher, he spent time working for Pyramid and Parkside Women’s Center, eventually retiring in 2016 after 20 years in supervision at General Motors Lordstown.

Jim had many passions. He enjoyed socializing with his friends, playing cards, smoking a good cigar over great conversation and hanging at his brother Nick’s barber shop solving all the world’s problems. In the summer you could find Jim spending Wednesdays at the lake or perhaps kayaking with his sister. Jim was an avid football fan rooting for his favorite teams, Alabama University and the Miami Dolphins. His true enjoyment though was simply spending time with his family. He loved them dearly and always made them his top priority.

Jimmy leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories the love of his life, wife of over 42 years, the former Karen Petrus whom he married June 7, 1980; sons, James Anthony (fiancée, Melinda Bazzani) Colla, Jr. of Pittsburgh and Joshua (Courtney) Colla of Cincinnati; grandson, Beau Bazzani; mother-in-law, Dolores Petrus; siblings, Ralph (Nancy) Colla, Marilyn (Dom) Daltorio, Jeanne (Carmen) Silvestri, Barbara (Terry) Daprile and Thomy (Janine) Colla; sister-in-law, Diane Colla; granddogs, Duke and Penny, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be missed by his beloved dog and best friend who was always at his side, Jaxson.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Nicholas Colla and his father-in-law, Joseph Petrus.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be additional viewing on Monday, January 30, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Msgr. John Zuraw J.C.L., V.G. as celebrant.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Jim’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Anthony “Jim” Colla, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.