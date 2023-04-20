YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Sallaz, 49, of Campbell, passed away suddenly in the care of St. Elizabeth Hospital Saturday morning, April 15, 2023, from health conditions surrounding his long-term drug addiction.

Jack was born August 14, 1973, in Youngstown, Ohio to Dale Sallaz, Jr., and his loving mother Sheila Socak.

He worked a vast amount of his life in the field of construction.

He is survived by his mother and father, Sheila Socak and Dale Sallaz, Jr., his children Haley Brooke and Ayden Michael, his granddaughter, Harper Noelle, his sisters, Elaine Sallaz (John), Kayla Snyder (Austin), and Tareana Butler, a very special uncle, Robert “Boop” Socak, the love of his life, Cathy Fox, and many nieces and nephews.

Jack is preceded in death by his brother, Stevie Sallaz, his uncle, Paul Socak, his uncle, Carl Sallaz and all of his grandparents.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Jack on Sunday, April 23, 2023 from 1:00 – 3:50 p.m. at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St. Youngstown, with a Celebration of Life funeral service to be held at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Matt Ferguson as celebrant.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Jack’s family.

