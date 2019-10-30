Issa J. Rafeedie, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Issa J. Rafeedie, 73, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, October 29, 2019.

Issa will always be remembered for his sense of humor, kindness and love of family. Anyone who met him, instantly loved him.

He was born April 20, 1946 in El-Bireh, Palestine, the son of Yacoub and Zehwa Rafeedie and came to the Youngstown area in 1967.

Upon arriving in the Youngstown area, Issa began his career working at General Motors Lordstown Plant. He then decided to become self-employed and purchased his first grocery store. He remained in the grocery business for over 25 years until his retirement.

Issa was a proud member of the Arab-American Community Center and had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed gardening, being outdoors in nature and rooting on his favorite team, the Cleveland Browns. He loved being with his brothers–they would talk and laugh for hours on end! His biggest joy in life, was spending time with his precious grandchildren.

He leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories, his beloved wife of over 48 years, Randa (Khader), whom he married August 1, 1971; his four children Nader Rafeedie of Youngstown, Sonia (Pierre) Khoury of Boardman, Jacob (Rachel) Rafeedie of Canfield and Maisa Rafeedie of Akron and his five grandchildren, Naji, Chloe, Zane, Leila and Issa. He also leaves behind four brothers, Issam (Lydia), Bassam (Dina), Fouad (Ghadeer) and Wissam (Rula) Rafeedie; sister Nuha Rafeedie; as well as, several loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Issa was preceded in death by a sister, Nijmeh Rafeedie and two brothers, Mousa and Husam Rafeedie.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, November 2, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown.

There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Chapel of Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Market Street, Boardman with Chorbishop Michael Kail officiating where calling hours will also be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Burial will take place at Forest lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Issa’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.