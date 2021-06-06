Isabel “Diz” (Starr) Musolino, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isabel “Diz” (Starr) Musolino, 95, of Canfield, peacefully passed away late Tuesday evening, June 1, 2021.

She was born August 28, 1925 in Triadelphia, West Virginia, the daughter of John R., Sr. and Rose (Coletti) Starr and moved to the Youngstown area as a young child.

Isabel graduated in the June class of 1943 from East High School and was proud to aid in the war effort as being “Rosie the Riveter” working at Truscon Steel as a welder. Diz was also known as an outstanding baseball player getting her nickname from the legendary player “Dizzy Dean”. She was proud to play on a semi-pro woman’s baseball team at the position of shortstop.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Diz was employed for many years with Modern Builders Supply as their bookkeeper before retiring in 1997.

Diz had many passions throughout her life and she always was on the go. She was very athletic and enjoyed bowling in numerous leagues and was part of the Youngstown Woman’s Traveling League. Diz roller skated into her late 80s, golfed numerous times a week and also enjoyed square dancing. She never missed an opportunity to stop by a casino, especially “Hollywood Gaming” and play a few games of chance. Isabel will be remembered for her strong will, adventurous personality and the way she always stayed active and on the go.

Her husband, Frank Musolino, Sr., whom she married August 13, 1970, died August 14, 2002.

Diz leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her daughter, Carol (John) Amicone with whom she made her home; two stepsons, Frank Musolino, Jr. and John Musolino, along with many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Diz was preceded in death by two brothers, an infant, Jacob and John R. Starr, Jr. and four sisters, Barbara Truelove, Emily Schreiber, Pearl Santiago and Stella Austin.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Isabel on Monday, June 7, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a prayer service held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

Isabel’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the entire nursing staff of the orthopedic floor at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown along with the nursing staff of the Windsor House of Canfield for all the care and compassion shown to them and Isabel throughout this difficult time

