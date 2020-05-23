Howard James O’Malley, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard J. O’Malley, Jr., passed from this life on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family and friends at the age of 91.

Each have a special memory and story of his sharp wit, generosity and impeccable style.

Howard was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 20, 1928 to Howard J. and Winfred M. O’Malley.

Howard attended high school at Linsly Military Institute in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Howard received a degree in business from Youngstown College in 1949 and met the love of his life, Rosemary Quinn O’Malley. They married on June 10, 1950.

He leaves two loving sons, John Q. of Boardman and Breen G. (Lori) of Canfield; three grandchildren, Howard (Jacqueline) O’Malley IV, Sean P. O’Malley and Bridget (James) Spangler; two great-grandchildren, James and Jocelyn Spangler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Rosemary; his son, Howard J. O’Malley III; his brother, John J. O’Malley; his sister, Lucille O’Linn O’Malley.

Howard spent all of his life in the trucking industry and proudly served in the National Guard. He began his career in 1945 with the Lake Shore Motor Freight Company and worked from 1980 until present with B&T Express in North Lima, Ohio.

He currently holds a seat at the American Trucking Association as vice president and was an active member for over 70 years. In 2004 he received the highest honor, the Past Chairman’s Award from Truckload Carriers. Howard served as chairman of the Truckload Carriers Association Scholarship Fund. He held chair at the Ohio Trucking Association and the Ohio Turnpike Association Advisory Board. His presence will be greatly missed.

Howard was a member and past president of the Youngstown Country Club where he enjoyed many years of golf and cards with his lifelong friends. Howard was also a member of the Tippecanoe Country Club and the Duquesne Club of Pittsburgh.

He was an avid gardener with a passion for flowers, particularly roses and his legendary tomatoes. In recent years, Howard loved to travel with his friend and companion, Carole McDonough. He will be sadly missed by his family, many friends and associates throughout the country. He will certainly not be forgotten.

Howard was a member of St. Edwards Parrish in Youngstown, Ohio, where he looked forward to the annual clam bake and is a current member of St. Columba Cathedral.

Howard’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. They will be planning in the future to have a celebration of Howard’s life which all will be welcome to attend and another obituary notice be published for advance notice.

There was a Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Saint Columba Cathedral, Youngstown with Father Edward Brienz as celebrant and Very Reverend Monsignor Robert Siffrin and Father Vit Fiala as con-celebrants.

Burial took place at Calvary Cemetery

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

To honor Howard’s generosity, in lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The Angel Fund, which, in his memory, will provide affordable and dignified funeral services for all economic groups. The Angel Fund of Augustine Funeral Home 75 E Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44507.

