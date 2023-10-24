BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry Joseph “Hank” Gourley, Jr., 81 of Boardman, peacefully passed away early Saturday morning, October 21, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Hank will always be remembered as an outgoing family man who never met a stranger. He was born October 12, 1942, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of Henry Joseph, Sr. and Mary (Stiegler). He grew up in the Akron area and then moved to Boardman in 1966.

After graduating from Archbishop Hoban High School, Hank continued his education attending classes at Youngstown State University and Kent State University.

He had a lengthy career as a sales representative of business office supplies and forms, which he did until his illness prevented continuing on.

Henry was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, the Knights of Columbus and many bowling and golf leagues. He was a football enthusiast always rooting for his favorite teams, The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns.

Hank was extremely proud of his family. He leaves behind to hold onto his memories his beloved wife of over 59 years, the former Patricia Connell whom he married on December 28, 1963; his three daughters whom he adored, Elizabeth (Dylan) Wingo of Ellicott City, Maryland, Meghan Gourley of Frederick, Maryland and Lisa Gourley of Rancho Cucamonga, California; his grandson, Noah Wingo; a sister, Marilyn (Tom) Mazzei of Akron, along with many granddogs, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John “Jack” Gourley.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, October 26, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be additional viewing on Friday, October 27, 2023, from 10:30 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, where a Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Stephen Ziegler as celebrant.

Burial will follow at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

On behalf of Hank’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Gilchrist Hospice of Ellicott City for all their care and compassion shown to them and to Hank throughout this difficult time.

