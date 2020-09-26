Helen S. (Suszczynski) Donofrio, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen S. Donofrio, 95, of Youngstown, who passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020.

Helen will always be remembered for her sweet and caring personality.

Helen was born November 15, 1924 in Struthers, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Taronoski) Suszczynski and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1942 and attended Youngstown Business College. Besides being a proud homemaker and the matriarch of her family, Helen also worked for General Electric for 4 years.

Helen was a member of Saint Christine Parish and was in the Ladies’ Bagnolese Club.

She enjoyed playing cards with women’s groups, crossword puzzles, reading and volunteer work. Most of all, Helen loved her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Helen’s husband, Albert P. “Creamy” Donofrio, Sr., whom she married on April 30, 1949, died on June 5, 2014.

Helen leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her three sons, Donald Donofrio of Florida, Albert P., Jr. (Penny) Donofrio of Boardman and David (Vickie) Donofrio of Austintown; seven grandchildren, Krystal Donofrio, Daveen (Eric) Dombrowski, Clayton, Matthew, Vincent (Alyssa) and Nicholas Donofrio and Athena (Ryan) Church; three great-grandchildren, Madison and Mason Church and Kinsley Donofrio and best friend, Laverne Vafidi.

Besides her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by a sister, Josephine Marapese and two brothers, Peter and Edward Suszczynski.

Helen’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

There were Prayers of Christian Burial held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman with Father Simon Mino as officiant.

Burial took place at St. John Cemetery, Lowellville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, Helen’s family requests that donations be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Place, Uniontown, OH 44685, in appreciation for the loving care their staff showed towards Helen.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Donofrio family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen S. (Suszczynski) Donofrio, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: