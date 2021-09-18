Helen A. (Mordocco) Trimboli, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen A. Trimboli, 102, of Austintown, peacefully passed away early Sunday morning, September 12, 2021.

Helen was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 5, 1918 to Dominic and Angelia (Alia) Mordocco. She was a lifelong resident of Youngstown once returning from Italy at the age of six.

Helen was a graduate of South High School where she excelled in basketball and was a letter winner.

Besides being a proud homemaker, she retired in 1979, after 15 years of faithful service as a cook at Leonard Kirtz School.

Helen was a devoted and life-long member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica. Her achievements include being the oldest member of MRDD Council and a charter member of the Mother’s for Mentally Challenged of Mahoning County. She was also the former President of The MRDD Daffodil Club, The Ladies Sons Of Italy Club and The Ladies of Calabrese Club.

Her husband, John Trimboli, whom she married on August 29, 1946, died on May 26, 2014 after 67 years of marriage.

Her many passions included crocheting, cooking, playing cards and spending time with family. Even in Helen’s advanced age she did exquisite needlework and won numerous blue ribbons. She especially loved to travel and, since 1985, was a Florida snowbird with her husband, John and her son, Mike.

Helen leaves behind to hold on to her precious memories her children, Dominic (Kimberly) Trimboli of North Jackson, Melanie (John) Opre of Boardman and Delight (Frank) Orzechowski of Canfield; seven grandchildren, John Edward Trimboli, Tina (Ruben) Jackson, Dominic D. Trimboli, Tyler (Julia) Opre, Raymond (Sabrina) Opre, Mickey Trimboli and Dominique Trimboli; 11 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Dominic Vincent, Ashlynn, Trey, Angelina, Dylan, Andrea, Emmeline, Elijah, Isabella and Araya; four great-great-grandchildren, Annabella Rae, Lindyn, John Riley and Baylor and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her son, Michael Trimboli; a brother, Joseph Mordocco and two sisters, Serena Chindamo and Agnes Booty.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Helen on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman. A prayer service will follow at 12:20 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday, September 20, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

The family requests that masks are worn and 6 foot social distancing protocols are followed. For those who are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Helen’s legacy.

The family also wishes to express sincere appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Windsor House of Canfield for the care and compassion they showed to them and to Helen during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, a monetary donation can be made in Helen’s honor to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, OH 44505.

