Hanna L. Sassya, Vienna Township, Ohio

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hanna L. Sassya, 26, of Vienna Township, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 after a courageous battle with a viral illness.

Hanna will always be remembered and loved for his generosity, happiness and his loving and caring nature. Hanna was the most selfless human being that everyone has encountered.

He was born September 8, 1995 in Margate, Florida the son of Leby Sassya and Carol Lynne Morgan and moved to the Trumbull County area in 2000.

Hanna was a graduate of Matthews High School and then earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer and Electrical Engineering from Youngstown State University.

Hanna was employed at FirstEnergy Company as a Computer Engineer and was a member of St. Maron Maronite Church.

Hanna had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed everything to do with being outdoors, camping, fishing, swimming, collecting seashells on Cape Cod Beach, socializing with his friends and playing volleyball with his siblings. He also enjoyed Japanese Culture, especially its cuisine and Anime. He was an excellent gamer along with building computers from scratch.

He leaves behind to hold onto his memories his father, Leby Sassya and his mother, Carol Lynne Morgan of Boardman, both of whom he adored and loved very much; his siblings, Yousef, Saide, Thaddeus, Soraya and Lamia; his paternal grandparents, Hanna (Saide) Sassya and maternal grandmother, Carol Ann Peters, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Hanna was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles Edward Peters and his aunt, Pamela Joy Peters.

There was a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at St. Maron Maronite Church, Youngstown, with Father Tony Massad as officiant.

Burial took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com sign the guest book and send condolences to Hanna’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hanna L. Sassya, please visit our floral store.